Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Regins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Wayne Regins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Wayne Regins Notice
Terry Wayne Regins

Terry Wayne Regins, 69 passed away peacefully over the Christmas Holiday. He served his country as a member of the United States Air Force in the Vietnam war. He is survived by his only child Marques LaRoy Schwartz, his daughter-in-law Karen Schwartz, by his sister Latisha Smith, and by Lori Schwartz the loving mother of their son and who was always there, and friends who will miss him dearly. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 5:00 PM in the Garden Room at the Hart Park Pavilion, 7300 Chestnut Street, Wauwatosa, WI 75125.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline