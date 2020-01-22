|
Terry Wayne Regins
Terry Wayne Regins, 69 passed away peacefully over the Christmas Holiday. He served his country as a member of the United States Air Force in the Vietnam war. He is survived by his only child Marques LaRoy Schwartz, his daughter-in-law Karen Schwartz, by his sister Latisha Smith, and by Lori Schwartz the loving mother of their son and who was always there, and friends who will miss him dearly. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 5:00 PM in the Garden Room at the Hart Park Pavilion, 7300 Chestnut Street, Wauwatosa, WI 75125.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020