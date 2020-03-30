|
|
Tessie P. Leon
(1923-2020)
Tessie P. Leon died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 96 at her home in Denver, Colorado. She was a long-time resident of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Born in Milwaukee on October 17, 1923, Tessie was the loving daughter of Panagiotis (Peter) and Vasiliki (Bessie) Leon. She is preceded in death also by her siblings Pauline Stathas, Mary Leon, and Julia Gundrum.
She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews Jim Stathas, Kathy (and Lee) Church, Steve (and Rona) Gundrum, Barb Leon (and Peter Middlebrook), Vicki Gundrum, Joanie (and Andy) Thomas, and her beloved great nephews and niece - Christopher, Daniel, Erik, Andrea. Tessie was also especially close to her cousin Connie Janis and Family, children and grandchildren, with whom Tessie shared holidays in Milwaukee.
Tessie embraced her role as aunt and cousin and friend to many in Denver, Milwaukee, and Greece, where her parents were born. She treasured her moments with nearby and widespread family and friends, whom she paid visits throughout her life. Her quick wit kept family and friends smiling, and she would light up a room with her presence. Tessie is fondly remembered by the families of banking colleagues; she had a long career in finance. Tessie was an active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa (Milwaukee), even as she moved away in the last ten years of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you light a candle or send memorials to be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or the Church's Philoptochos Society of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Due to the Corona virus peaking at the time of her death, memorial services in Milwaukee will be delayed until family members can safely travel and gather.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 8, 2020