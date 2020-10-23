1/
Thaddeus Francis "Ted" Singer
Milwaukee - Found peace on October 22, 2020 at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dolores Singer. Loving father of Sherry, James (Jane), Patrick (Tammy) Singer and Dawn Conway. Proud grandfather of Ann Marie, Jordan, Taylor, Jayme, Jessica, Marina, Alexis and Bradley. Dear great grandfather of Brayden. Ted proudly served our country in the Navy during Korea. He could fix anything and prepared his children with these life skills. He was always willing to lend a hand while teaching you in the process. Family meant everything to him. Private services to be held. A Celebration of life event will be planned after Covid.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
