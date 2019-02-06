|
Kudriko, Thaddeus "Ted" Found peace on Friday, February 1, 2019, age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn. Loving father of Gail (the late Frank), Sandy (Raul), Linda (Gary), LeAnne (John), Kristine (Bill) and Cheryl. Also loved and survived by other relatives and friends. Ted was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War, a lifetime member of Amvets Post No. 60 and a retiree of the City of Milwaukee after 36 years. A special thank you to Ted's caregivers, Joan, Lisa and Vince. Memorial Visitation on Friday, February 8, 2019, 9:30-11:00 AM at ST. VERONICA CHURCH, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave., Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Inurnment and military honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or to Amvets Post No. 60 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019