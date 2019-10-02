|
Thayne M. Odier
Mukwonago - Passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, age 85. Loving sister of Sandra (the late Dick) Hill. Dear aunt of Jill (Rick) Adler, Kay (Marty) Johnson and Chris (Lesley) Hill. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 830 Veterans Way, Mukwonago, on Friday, October 4, 10:30-11:45 AM. Memorial Mass to follow at 12 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Mukwonago Museum.
A special thank you to the Linden Grove community and Compassionate Care Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019