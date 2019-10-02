Services
St James Catholic School
830 County Road NN E
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7615
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH
830 Veterans Way
Mukwonago, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH
830 Veterans Way
Mukwonago, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thayne Odier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thayne M. Odier


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thayne M. Odier Notice
Thayne M. Odier

Mukwonago - Passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, age 85. Loving sister of Sandra (the late Dick) Hill. Dear aunt of Jill (Rick) Adler, Kay (Marty) Johnson and Chris (Lesley) Hill. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 830 Veterans Way, Mukwonago, on Friday, October 4, 10:30-11:45 AM. Memorial Mass to follow at 12 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Mukwonago Museum.

A special thank you to the Linden Grove community and Compassionate Care Hospice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline