Mueller, Thea (Nee Hadgiyannis) Age 87 years, of Menomonee Falls, found eternal rest January 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Heinrich (pre-deceased March 24, 2011). Dear Mother of Frank, Edward (Amanda Anderson), and Monica (Michael) Jacobson. Fond Grandmother of Max, Eve, and Andrea. Dear Sister of Hedy Ipsarides. Thea was born in Oventrop, Germany, grew up in Cyprus, where she attended boarding school and became fluent in five languages, and emigrated via Great Britain to the United States in the mid 1950s, where she met Heinrich. They both later became naturalized US citizens. During her working years, Thea was employed as a nurse's aide at St. Micheal's Hospital in Milwaukee, where she was often called upon to act as interpreter given her language skills, of which she was justifiably proud. She will be missed. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the funeral home from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial park. Anyone wishing to honor Thea's memory may make a contribution in her name to the American in lieu of flowers.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019