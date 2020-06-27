Thelma E. Thielsen
Thelma E. Thielsen

Muskego - Thelma E. (nee: Dalseide) Thielsen passed away at Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community early Friday morning, June 26 2020, at the age of 98.

Thelma was born in Moe, SD to the Rev. Carl L. Dalseide and Tillie (Iverson) Dalseide. She spent her formative years on a country farm in Parkside, Saskatchewan, Canada. Upon graduating from high school, Thelma moved to Chicago, IL where she became a nurse. She started her career at the Norwegian American Hospital. It was in Chicago that she met Elmer Thielsen. They were married by her father October 18, 1947, in Canton, SD, and started a family in Chicago; later relocating to Milwaukee.

Thelma was a retiree of the nursery wing at West Allis Memorial Hospital.

Thelma was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and performed with the Snappy Steppers. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, bowling, crossword puzzles and crypto quips. Above all she loved spending time with her family.

Thelma is survived by her daughter Janet (Arthur) Lee of Tucson, AZ; sons Gary (Virginia) Thielsen of Lansing, MI, Greg (Janice) Thielsen of Brooklyn Center, MN, Steven (Lori) Thielsen of Franksville, WI, and David (Dianna) Thielsen of East Troy, WI; twelve grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren; one brother, Clifford Dalseide of Fredericksburg, VA; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Elmer of nearly 52 years; sister Agnes Miralgio; brothers Ivan, Norman, Carl, Stanley, and Kenneth; many relatives and friends, including brother-in-law and special friend, Frank Miralgio.

Visitation Friday, July 3, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (4800 s. 84th St.) from 10AM to the time of service at 12:30PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity.

The family of Mrs. Thielsen would like to express their thanks to the caring staff at Tudor Oaks and Brighton Hospice for the compassionate care of their mother.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
