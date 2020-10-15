1/
Thelma Matz Malofsky
Thelma Matz Malofsky

Milwaukee - Thelma Matz Malofsky of Milwaukee died on October 14, 2020 at 94 years of age.

Her husband, Sol Malofsky of blessed memory, passed away in 1979. She is survived by daughters Bonnie Malofsky Jacobson (Jack) and Shari Malofsky Weingrod (Steven, of blessed memory). She was the deeply cherished grandmother of Reuben (Mara), Molly (Joey), Sol and Max (Elana) and the beloved great-grandmother of Daniel, Lev, Emma, Moshe, Bina, Emanuel and Sydney. Thelma was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 1926 to the late Max and Bessie Matz. Her life's devotion was to family.

Graveside services were held at Mound Zion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Congregation Beth Jehudah are appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
