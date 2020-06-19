Theo "Ted" SheedyWaukesha - Age 84. Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday June 18th. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley (nee Dahl); daughter Debra, son David (Barbara), daughter Kellie (James) Starker and daughter Kerry (Jeff) Johannsen. Further survived by 11 grandchildren: Amanda, Stephanie, Eric, Matthew, Christian, Melissa, Kayla, Noah, Joseph, Luke and Jacob (Hannah) and seven great-grandchildren: Matthew, Konnor, Legend, Sofialynne, Raiden, Titan and Garrett; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Al and Ruth and brothers Melvin, Robert, Norman and Thomas. Ted had a compassionate and loving heart, filled with great humor and capacity to give, as demonstrated by his service in the Army, Jaycees, Order of the Moose, Lodge 1061 and his church, Hales Corners Lutheran. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local #18. A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 24th at Hales Corners Lutheran Church, 12300 W Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm, followed by a funeral service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory made to Mooseheart Child City and School are appreciated.