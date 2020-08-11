1/
Theodora M. Mallon
Theodora M. Mallon

(nee Palmisano) Passed away peacefully and was born to Eternal Life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the of age of 96. Theodora was preceded in death by Robert L. Mallon, her beloved husband of 66 years. Loving mother of Robert and John (Patricia) Mallon. Proud grandmother of Jessica Mallon, Robert Mallon and Tracy (Mitch) Huffman. Also, great-grandmother of 9. Further survived by her sister Pauline (Palmisano) Catalano and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Elizabeth Residence and Badger Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion. Private family services and burial will be held at this time.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
