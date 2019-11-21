|
Theodore A. Garsombke
Hubertus - "Ted" age 77, Absent from the body and present with the Lord, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Son of the late Henry and Ruby (nee Babcock); loving husband of Pam (nee Greske); beloved Dad of Sheri Behnke, Mark (Christine) Garsombke, and Marla (Chad) Swandt; grandpa of Michelle, Sarah, Scott R. Behnke, Hannah, Gabriel, Garsombke, Abigail (Andrew) Parr, Christian, Mercy, Isabelle, Mark Ted Garsombke, Zechariah, Madeline, and Emily Swandt; great-grandpa of Kylee, Peyton, Anna, and Evelyn; brother of Quita Hayes, Perry and the late Glenn Garsombke. Ted proudly served his country in the United States Navy, was devoted to God, and loved his family immensely. He will be forever missed. Memorial Services coordinated by the family will be held Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 at 2:30PM at Crimson Way Church (14625 Watertown Plank Rd. Elm Grove, WI 53122) with Visitation from 1-2:30PM. Fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family in c/o Pam Garsombke are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2019