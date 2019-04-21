|
Spaetti, Theodore "Ted" C. Called home to the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved Husband of Helen (nee Reger). Dear Father of Michele (Geoff) Zernicke and Andrea (Paul) Jonas. Loving Papa of Faith, Josephine and Dominic. Brother-in-law of Marcia (Larry) Nast and Ed (Karla) Reger. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation will take place on Monday, April 22, 2019 at CHRIST KING CATHOLIC PARISH, 2604 N. Swan Blvd. in Wauwatosa from 9AM until the time of Mass at 10:30AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. Ted was proud to have worked at Rockwell for 30 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019