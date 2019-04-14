|
John, Theodore F. (Ted) Ted John passed away from heart failure on April 3, 2019 at the age of 82. Ted is survived by his wife Mary; his children Megan (Brian) Jeffers, Brian (Kelly) John, Maura (Leon) Bond, and Patrick (Stacie) John; his sister Mary McKenna and brother James John; and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was also proud "Paw Paw" to his beloved grandchildren: Lauren, Leon, Theo, Gunnar, Lourdis, Savannah, Tabitha, Sam, and Shane, and great grandsons Quinton and Aaron. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth John, and his siblings Richard John, Harry John, Jacqueline Brown, and Adeline West. Ted was born in Browerville MN on March 27, 1937, very early and very small. However, he did not let his congenital heart defect prevent him from having an active and lively boyhood. In 1956 he joined the Congregation of Holy Cross and began his lifetime of community service. While a religious brother he taught in Indiana and Ohio. He then spent seven years as a teacher and program coordinator at St. Charles Boys Home in Milwaukee. He also earned a Sociology degree from Marquette University and a Masters in Social Work from Western Reserve University. It was during this period that he had a chance encounter with Dr. Marvin Glicklich, who later performed open heart surgery on Ted to correct his faulty heart valve and grant us another 60 years with him. Ted chose to leave the brotherhood in 1967 because he wanted to begin a family. He met Mary Hoffman on a blind date and they married in May 1969. They quickly became mom and dad with the delivery of their first child and then adoption of three more children. Ted believed family was his greatest accomplishment and even with his busy schedule he was home for dinner every evening. He and Mary were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Ted extended his social work career at St. Joseph Children's Home, Cedarcrest, Children's Service Society of WI, and finally Catholic Charities. In his spare time he volunteered with groups like the Open Door Society, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Public Issues Consortium, the Child Abuse Prevention Network, Start Smart Milwaukee, the Racial Justice Task Force, and the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging Groups. After he retired in 1999 he continued to share his passion and talents with organizations such as Community Advocates, United Way of Greater Milwaukee, and the WI Intergenerational Network. Ted's Catholic faith and spirituality guided every step of his life. He joined St. Benedict the Moor (St. Ben's) parish in the 1970s and became an associate member of St. Peter and Paul Parish in 2007. From 2008 to 2018 he ministered weekly communion to patients at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital. He always practiced his strong belief in social justice, especially devoting himself to ending homelessness and racism. He volunteered with St. Ben's meal program for over 40 years; and rather than stand behind the counter serving food, he sat with and spoke to the guests while they broke bread. He was a founding member of Repairers of the Breach, and a long-time volunteer at the Guest House, Hope House, and the Overflow Shelter. Ted's most cherished trait was his ability to welcome anyone he encountered without judgement. We know he is in heaven, again able to walk about and make new friends. However, he would be the first to remind us that he was not a saint; he loved pranks and jokes, loud debates, and his never ending Packers/Vikings rivalry with his cousin Ron. Ted proudly donated his body to the Medical College of Wisconsin, because he felt strongly that he benefited from science and medicine. Now he will help educate future doctors. Ted was a very generous man. He would definitely appreciate donations made in his name to the St. Ben's Community Meal Program, Rid Racism Milwaukee, or any charitable organization you support. A memorial funeral mass will be held at 3pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor (1015 N 9th Street, Milwaukee), immediately followed by a celebration of his life in the St. Ben's meal hall, downstairs from the church. Rest in peace dad. We miss you and love you always.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019