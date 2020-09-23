1/
Theodore Francis (Ted) Eichner
1967 - 2020
Theodore Francis (Ted) Eichner

Ted passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53. Born on May 4, 1967 to Tom and Sylvia (O'Malley) Eichner in Wauwatosa, WI., Ted was raised in a loving and bustling household alongside his 9 siblings. After graduating from Wauwatosa East High School, Ted went on to enjoy jobs that put to use his skills to repair things from machines used in Milwaukee's Deep Tunnel Project to stained glass. He will be remembered for his charming smile, ingenuity, and storytelling talents. His family is comforted in knowing that Ted will rest in peace alongside his parents and brother Tommy who preceded him in death. Teddy will be remembered by his siblings Tim (Kathy), Sylvia (Donald) McDonald, Anne (John) Dellemann, John (Colette), Dan (Mary), Joe (Heidi), Charlie (Heidi), and Clare (Brad) Taylor and many nieces and nephews. His family will lay him to rest in a private service. "Until we meet again, may God hold Ted in the palm of his hand."




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

