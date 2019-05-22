|
Rosploch, Theodore G. "Ted" Born to eternal life May 20, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of Ruth Rosploch. Loving father of John (Maria) Rosploch, Debbie (Rich) Oelke, Denise (David) Noll, Terry (Smiley) Rivas, Tim (Bonnie) Rosploch, Todd (Sandy) Rosploch, Steven (Wendy Jo) Rosploch, Ken Rosploch, Dan Rosploch, and Matt (Judy) Rosploch. Proud grandfather of 36 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Joan (Jack) Rozek. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral service Friday, May 24, at 5:00PM at Mercy Hill Church. 2625 S. Greeley St. Bayview. Visitation on Friday from 2:00PM - 4:45PM at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to City on the Hill.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019