Theodore "Ted" Gengler
Found peace Sunday March 15, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of the late Brenda (nee Matzke), Loving father of Michael (Shannon [nee Franszczak]) Miller, Jared Gengler and Randy (Kyla [nee Nash]) Gengler. Proud grandfather of Logan, Isabella, Jaxon, Caleb, Michael, and Ariel. Cherished brother of Terry (Evelyn [nee Helns]), Paul Gengler and Cyndi McKenzie. Preceded in death by parents Howard and Dorothy Gengler and brother Ron Gengler. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Ted was an employee of Construction Forms for 43 years.
A celebration of Ted's Life will take place at the American Legion in Mequon at a future date TBD.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020