Services
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
(262) 242-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Gengler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Ted" Gengler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore "Ted" Gengler Notice
Theodore "Ted" Gengler

Found peace Sunday March 15, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of the late Brenda (nee Matzke), Loving father of Michael (Shannon [nee Franszczak]) Miller, Jared Gengler and Randy (Kyla [nee Nash]) Gengler. Proud grandfather of Logan, Isabella, Jaxon, Caleb, Michael, and Ariel. Cherished brother of Terry (Evelyn [nee Helns]), Paul Gengler and Cyndi McKenzie. Preceded in death by parents Howard and Dorothy Gengler and brother Ron Gengler. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Ted was an employee of Construction Forms for 43 years.

A celebration of Ted's Life will take place at the American Legion in Mequon at a future date TBD.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline