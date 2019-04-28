|
Hottinger, S.J., Fr. Theodore Fr. Hottinger was a member of the St. Camillus Jesuit Community and was called to eternal life on April 22, 2019. He was 87 years old and a Jesuit for 68 years. He received a Master's Degree in History from St. Louis University and a Masters in Sacred Theology from Regis College in Toronto, Ont. He taught at Marquette High School, Milwaukee, WI and Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, WI. After that his life was devoted to pastoral ministry at St. Benedict's Church, Omaha, NE; Holy Rosary Mission in Pine Ridge, SD; the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City, SD; SS. Peter and Paul Church in Mankato, MN and then pastoral activity in the Mankato area. Fr. Hottinger was born In Mankato, MN on March 3, 1932. He graduated from Loyola High School in Mankato in 1950 and entered the Jesuits in August 1950. He was ordained a priest on June 11, 1963 at Gesu Church, Milwaukee, WI. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Br. Richard Hottinger, S.J. He is survived by two sisters: Mary Jo White of Le Sueur, MN and Sr. Patricia Hottinger, H.S. of Chicago, IL. There will be a 6:00pm wake and a 7:30pm funeral Mass on Monday, April 29 at the Madonna della Strada Chapel in the St. Camillus Jesuit Community, 10201 W. Wisconsin Ave. He has donated his body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Memorials may be sent to the Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642 with a notation: In memory of Fr. Theodore Hottinger, S.J.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019