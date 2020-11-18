1/
Theodore J. Holtermann
Theodore J. Holtermann

Ted went home to God on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at age 89. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary, and children Tim (Cathy), Joe, Jane Lopata (Al), David (Katja), and Peter (Robin). Also survived by grandchildren Daniel, Anna, Alex (Kirstie), Kyle, Abby, Adam, Ellie, Abraham, Ella, Nadia and great-grandson, Matthew.

Ted was born in Green Bay and moved to Milwaukee to attend Marquette University where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He later received a graduate degree from the University of Wisconsin.

Ted was employed by Outboard Marine Corporation as a research engineer for more than 40 years. He enjoyed sailing, cribbage, golfing, watercolor painting and skiing and always kept good track of the Brewers and Packers. He was a long-time parishioner at Mother of Good Counsel in Milwaukee and then St. Dominic in Brookfield.

Thanks goes to all staff for the kindness and care he received at Dickson Hollow in Menomonee Falls in recent years.

He was laid to rest in a private burial service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
