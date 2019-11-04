|
Theodore "Ted" James Buckett
Kenosha - Of Kenosha. Found peace on Friday, November 1, 2019 with family by his side. Age 62. Dear father of Sybil A. Buckett and loving grandfather of Sophie and Remi. Dear son of Pat (nee Ney) and the late Dennis. Brother of Daniel (Somjai), John, the late Robert, William (Heidi) and Sarah (Guy) Davies. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:30am until time of Memorial Service at 11:00am at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa with a reception to follow in the Community Room. Private interment Arlington Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Ted was a proud veteran of the US Navy. Special thanks to the Dayton Care Center and the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center for the compassion and care shown toward Ted and his family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or The Guest House of Milwaukee would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019