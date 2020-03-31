|
Theodore Kornuth
Theodore Lynn Kornuth, 71, Town of Harmony, died in the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Kennan on January 12, 1949, the son of George and Josephine (Kuchera) Kornuth. He was married to Carol Sandusky in West Allis on August 9, 1969. He was employed by Milwaukee County, and following his retirement they made their home in the Town of Harmony. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing pool.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; by three children, George, West Allis, WI, Nicole, Charlotte, NC, and Wesley, Phillips; by eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Gwendolyn, Kaylee, Thea, Austin, Autumn, Ansleigh, and Anthony; by two great grandchildren, JoMarie and Jaycee; by five siblings, Kevin (Kathy), New Berlin, WI, Randy (Claudia), Milwaukee, Vicki (Monty) Reamer, Milwaukee, Brian, Minneapolis, MN, and Cindy (Jim) Buck, Violet Hill, AK; and by brother and sister in laws, Barbara (Jim) Smole, Elm Grove, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents, and by two grandsons, Joseph and Devin.
Due to Covid 19 memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020