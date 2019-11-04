Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Theodore "Ted" Lochmann

Theodore "Ted" Lochmann Notice
Theodore "Ted" Lochmann

Menomonee Falls - Passed away on November 3, 2019 at age 88. Beloved husband of the late Eunice (nee Lexow). Loving father of Michael (Sally), the late David (Cheryl), and Dr. Daniel (Nicole) Lochmann.

Devoted grandpa of Jessica (Jason) Allen, Julie (Corey) Bauer, Matthew (Kelsey) Lochmann, Jaclyn (Steve) Kowalchuck, Adam (Jamie) Lochmann, Abby (Andrew) Lochmann-Bailkey, Kathryn (Micah Buch) Lochmann, Andrew and Laura Lochmann.

Loving great-grandpa to Jack, Elle, JJ, Jett, Jonah, Liam, Lincoln, Will, and Charley. Dear friend of Joanne Wolfgram and brother of Judy (the late Joe) Vento. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12pm at the Lutheran Church of the Prince of Peace, W156N7149 Pilgrim Rd. Menomonee Falls. The family will greet friends from 10am until time of service.

Private burial will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lutheran Church of the Prince of Peace appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
