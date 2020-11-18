1/1
Theodore "Ted" Peelen Jr.
Theodore "Ted" Peelen, Jr.

Greenfield - Born to Eternal Life November 16, 2020, age 91 years. Preceded in death by his parents Theodore Sr. and Hildegard, his brother and sister-in-law Roger and Lorraine, his sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Gill Smith, and his previous wife Doris. He is survived by his wife Joan, his children Ted III and Mary(Joe) Dentice, his grandchildren Tony(Krista) Dentice and Danielle(Mike) Manders, and his great grandchildren Max and Alexis Manders and Donnie Dentice.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 28 at 10AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 3160 S. 63rd St. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Ted was proud to be an Air Force veteran. He worked for 33 years as a Milwaukee Firefighter and for many years as a Phy. Ed teacher and basketball coach. His greatest joy in life was his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids.

Face masks are required and please practice social distancing at the Mass.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
