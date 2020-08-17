Theodore R. DeRuiter
Theodore R. DeRuiter, age 78, a resident of St. Germain, WI and formerly of Brookfield, WI passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson WI. "Ted" was born in Harvey, IL on August 26, 1941, to Theodore Sr. and Lolita DeRuiter.
Ted married his wife, Carole on July 8, 1961, at St. Mary's Church in Elm Grove, WI. He retired from Miller, Bradford and Risberg, Inc., where he was Vice President and spent most of his working life involved in sales of heavy machinery and road-building equipment. He was an avid boater and created many special friendships. He enjoyed fishing, RV'ing, snowmobiling, and hunting. Ted owned and operated The Moccasin Shop in St. Germain during his retirement.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carole of 56 years, and his sister Judith Hall. He is survived by his daughters: Sue (Len) Ciborosky of Hartland, WI and Cindy (Jeff) Bohlman of Big Bend, WI; grandchildren Krisitin, Megan, Holly, Ryan, Caren; and greatgrandchildren: Ascher, Avonlea, Sean and Ariya.
A graveside service and burial will be held at St. Germain Cemetery on August 21st at 12:30 pm.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com