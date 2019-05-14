|
|
Schuenemann, Theodore "Ted" Passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, age 60 years. Loving husband of Christine (Nee Williams). Proud father of Amanda. Brother of Susan Schuenemann-Beal. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Shirley Schuenemann and his sisters GayLynn, Linda, and Laura. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, May 16th, from 5-7PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2019