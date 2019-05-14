Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Schuenemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Ted" Schuenemann

Notice Condolences Flowers

Theodore "Ted" Schuenemann Notice
Schuenemann, Theodore "Ted" Passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, age 60 years. Loving husband of Christine (Nee Williams). Proud father of Amanda. Brother of Susan Schuenemann-Beal. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Shirley Schuenemann and his sisters GayLynn, Linda, and Laura. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, May 16th, from 5-7PM at the Funeral Home.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now