1/1
Theodore W. Batterman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore W. Batterman

Oconomowoc - Called home by his Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday, July 29, 2020, age 92. Preceded in death by Marilyn, his beloved wife of 57 years. Devoted father of Linda (Mark) Johnson, Christopher (Angela) Batterman, Laura (John) Wilkins, and the late Eric Batterman. Loving grandfather of Bethany (Dakota) Kritzer, Kari (Clint) Walder, and Matthew Johnson; Joseph and Grace Batterman; Benjamin, Ethan, and Samuel Wilkins. Great-grandfather of Ezra and Hannah Kritzer. Others cherishing his memory are his sister Virginia Backhus, many relatives, and dear friends.

Theodore ("Ted") graduated from Proviso High School in Maywood, IL. He served in the U.S. Air Force after World War II, overseeing base and aircraft communications at a base in Japan. In 1952, Ted received his bachelor's degree in television engineering from the American Television Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL. After college, he held engineering positions at NBC radio and Motorola, Inc. Ted also became founder and president of Electronic Systems, Inc. which was acquired by Hurletron, Inc. in Danville, IL where he held positions as vice president and division manager. During this period, he developed an automatic light changing system for motion picture printers which won him and his associates an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in 1961. He joined Warner Electric Brake & Clutch Co. in South Beloit, IL in 1966 where he held engineering and executive positions. In 1972, Ted founded Spacesaver Corporation in Fort Atkinson, WI. Spacesaver became the nation's leading manufacturer of high-density mobile storage systems. In 1985, he was named "Wisconsin's Small Business Person Of The Year" and "Second Runner Up -- U.S. Small Business Person Of The Year." After leaving the corporate world, Ted and Marilyn founded The Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation, which continues its God-honoring philanthropic work in Southeastern Wisconsin and around the world. Above all of his accomplishments stand Ted's guiding life principles - "love your family and stay close to Jesus."

A private service was held.

Lasting memorials may be made to Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church, N48 W31385 Hill Rd., Hartland, Wisconsin 53029, Concordia University of Wisconsin, Batterman School of Business (cuw.edu/donate), and Shorehaven Charitable Foundation (shorehavenliving.org/donations).








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved