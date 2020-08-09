Theodore W. Batterman
Oconomowoc - Called home by his Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday, July 29, 2020, age 92. Preceded in death by Marilyn, his beloved wife of 57 years. Devoted father of Linda (Mark) Johnson, Christopher (Angela) Batterman, Laura (John) Wilkins, and the late Eric Batterman. Loving grandfather of Bethany (Dakota) Kritzer, Kari (Clint) Walder, and Matthew Johnson; Joseph and Grace Batterman; Benjamin, Ethan, and Samuel Wilkins. Great-grandfather of Ezra and Hannah Kritzer. Others cherishing his memory are his sister Virginia Backhus, many relatives, and dear friends.
Theodore ("Ted") graduated from Proviso High School in Maywood, IL. He served in the U.S. Air Force after World War II, overseeing base and aircraft communications at a base in Japan. In 1952, Ted received his bachelor's degree in television engineering from the American Television Institute of Technology in Chicago, IL. After college, he held engineering positions at NBC radio and Motorola, Inc. Ted also became founder and president of Electronic Systems, Inc. which was acquired by Hurletron, Inc. in Danville, IL where he held positions as vice president and division manager. During this period, he developed an automatic light changing system for motion picture printers which won him and his associates an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in 1961. He joined Warner Electric Brake & Clutch Co. in South Beloit, IL in 1966 where he held engineering and executive positions. In 1972, Ted founded Spacesaver Corporation in Fort Atkinson, WI. Spacesaver became the nation's leading manufacturer of high-density mobile storage systems. In 1985, he was named "Wisconsin's Small Business Person Of The Year" and "Second Runner Up -- U.S. Small Business Person Of The Year." After leaving the corporate world, Ted and Marilyn founded The Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation, which continues its God-honoring philanthropic work in Southeastern Wisconsin and around the world. Above all of his accomplishments stand Ted's guiding life principles - "love your family and stay close to Jesus."
A private service was held.
Lasting memorials may be made to Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church, N48 W31385 Hill Rd., Hartland, Wisconsin 53029, Concordia University of Wisconsin, Batterman School of Business (cuw.edu/donate
), and Shorehaven Charitable Foundation (shorehavenliving.org/donations
).