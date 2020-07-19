1/
Theodore W. "Ted" Kahnt
1926 - 2020
Theodore W. "Ted" Kahnt

Was called home to the Lord on July 11, 2020. Born June 5, 1926 in West Bend, Ted was a longtime resident of Fitchburg. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy L. Kahnt (nee Botsch) and his parents Mary (nee Korneli) and Edward Kahnt. Ted was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving a B.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering, and was a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. He later worked for many years at Staff Electric. Ted was an accomplished bridge player, attaining the ACBL rank of Life Master, while traveling throughout the country with Nancy to participate in tournaments. He was also a devoted Packers fan. His family would like to thank the staff at St. Anne's Salutation Campus, Milwaukee for their compassionate care.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22 10:00-11:00. Funeral Service at 11:00 followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
