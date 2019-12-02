|
Theodore W. Mack
May 25,1924 - Nov. 26, 2019
Ted (Bill) loved to work with his hands, be it metal, as a machinist with Interstate Drop Forge for 40 years, or wood, as he used those hands to craft furniture and even miniature rocking horses to give away to those he loved. Working and raising their two boys in Milwaukee, then in Brown Deer, Ted and Mary later retired to Bella Vista, Arkansas in 1985.
There he used those hands as a volunteer for the Ozark Air Museum that he so loved, to restore military planes and vehicles.
He was so proud, as was his family, of his military service, being a WWII vet, serving in the Army Air Corps in both New Guinea and the Philippines. In 2011 Ted and Mary moved to Lindstrom, Minn. to be near the abundance of grand and great grandchildren.
In Ted's final days his hands still played an important part of his life, both touching and holding those he loved, and in prayer, until God gently grasped those tired hands and took him home.
Ted is survived by Mary, the love of his life for 72 years, sons Bill (Sue) Mack and John (Dian) Mack, 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
His hands, heart and kindness will be sorely missed by so many.
Ted's life will be celebrated with a Mass of remembrance at 11:00 a.m. Friday December 6, 2019 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Lindstrom, Minnesota followed by a luncheon and military burial at 2pm. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019