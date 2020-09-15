Theresa A. WhitesideGreenfield - Mrs. Theresa Annett Whiteside (nee Krebs) passed away on August 26th, 2020. She blessed her family and friends each and every day for the 66 years that she lived among them. Theresa was born in Cleveland Ohio on April 25th, 1954. She graduated from Medina High school, located in Medina Ohio, in 1973. She married Ira Whiteside on July 6th, 1974 and recently celebrated 46 years of marriage. Theresa held many vocations, consisting of retail, banking, and software sales. She also taught Faith Formation Classes in her free time at her local church, St. Mary's Parish Faith Formation. Theresa was the daughter of Albert and Helen Krebs, sister to seven siblings (Janet, Albert, Diane, Johnny, Loretta, and Robert). She is survived by her husband Ira Whiteside, two daughters Christina and Victoria, as well as her three grandchildren Julia, Jack, and Jacob. A funeral mass will be held Saturday October 3rd at St Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, 53130 at 11am. The family would like to welcome all who shared memorable moments with Theresa to attend.