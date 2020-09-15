1/1
Theresa A. Whiteside
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa A. Whiteside

Greenfield - Mrs. Theresa Annett Whiteside (nee Krebs) passed away on August 26th, 2020. She blessed her family and friends each and every day for the 66 years that she lived among them. Theresa was born in Cleveland Ohio on April 25th, 1954. She graduated from Medina High school, located in Medina Ohio, in 1973. She married Ira Whiteside on July 6th, 1974 and recently celebrated 46 years of marriage. Theresa held many vocations, consisting of retail, banking, and software sales. She also taught Faith Formation Classes in her free time at her local church, St. Mary's Parish Faith Formation. Theresa was the daughter of Albert and Helen Krebs, sister to seven siblings (Janet, Albert, Diane, Johnny, Loretta, and Robert). She is survived by her husband Ira Whiteside, two daughters Christina and Victoria, as well as her three grandchildren Julia, Jack, and Jacob. A funeral mass will be held Saturday October 3rd at St Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, 53130 at 11am. The family would like to welcome all who shared memorable moments with Theresa to attend.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Mary Catholic Faith Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved