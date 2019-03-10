Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Sealy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Ann Sealy

Notice Condolences Flowers

Theresa Ann Sealy Notice
Sealy, Theresa Ann (Nee Fragosso) Born to Eternal Life Wednesday March 6, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Resident of Alexian Village-Milwaukee. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" for 49 years. Loving and devoted mother of Laura (John Spasaro) Lansing and Lisbeth (Lonny) Mabie. Dear sister of the late Rocco (the late Eunice) Fragosso, Antonia (the late Harry) Pemberton, Frank (Mary) Fragosso and the late Lucy Fragosso. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday March 16, 2019 from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Private family committal. The family of Theresa would like to extend their sincere gratitude for her caregiver, Carrie; Alexian Village, Horizon Hospice and Lawlis Family Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Theresa. We are saddened for the loss of our dear mom. She was a wonderful mother, so caring and giving. She raised us to be the women we are today. We love you Mom, you will be dearly missed.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now