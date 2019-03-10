|
|
Sealy, Theresa Ann (Nee Fragosso) Born to Eternal Life Wednesday March 6, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Resident of Alexian Village-Milwaukee. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" for 49 years. Loving and devoted mother of Laura (John Spasaro) Lansing and Lisbeth (Lonny) Mabie. Dear sister of the late Rocco (the late Eunice) Fragosso, Antonia (the late Harry) Pemberton, Frank (Mary) Fragosso and the late Lucy Fragosso. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday March 16, 2019 from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Private family committal. The family of Theresa would like to extend their sincere gratitude for her caregiver, Carrie; Alexian Village, Horizon Hospice and Lawlis Family Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Theresa. We are saddened for the loss of our dear mom. She was a wonderful mother, so caring and giving. She raised us to be the women we are today. We love you Mom, you will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019