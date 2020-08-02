Theresa B. Gabor "Terry"
Greenfield - (nee Bajczyk) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Jack for almost 45 years. Devoted mom of Melanie, Michael (Katie) and Michele (Mike).
Loving grandma of Maya, Nolan, Eleanor and Henry. Dear sister of Diane (the late Dennis) Streich. Further survived by other family and friends.
Private family services will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the American Cancer Society
.