Matriarch of the Flanagan clan -Tess Flanagan passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019, one day before her 96th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband James T. Flanagan and is survived by her six children - Susan (Lance)
Brown, David (Kris), James (Renee McNutt), Patrick, Kathleen Dyzak, Mary (Rick) Fordon, as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and dear friends.
Tess proudly served as a US Navy WAVE during World War II and was recently honored at a pinning ceremony in Watertown. She loved listening to Elvis, dancing the jitterbug and polka, traveling far or near, playing bingo or cards, and seeking thrift store bargains.
Beloved by her family, she taught us all how to live life to the fullest, how to love and most importantly how to laugh.
A special thank you and deep appreciation to the staff of Marquardt Hospice and Health Center for their concern, caring and compassion throughout her stay at Marquardt Village in Watertown.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Mother of Perpetual Help 2322 S 106th St. West Allis, WI 53227. Private interment services will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019