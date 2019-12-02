Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3100 S. 41st St
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3100 S. 41st St
Theresa C. (Forcier) Krajniak

Theresa C. (Forcier) Krajniak Notice
Theresa C. Krajniak (nee Forcier)

Passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Dearest mother of Ron (Maxine), Mary (Pete) McManaman and Nancy (Philip) Volz. Devoted and Loving Grandma of Nathan (Jennifer), Molly, Josh, Parker, Alyssa, Samantha and Ben. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Cecelia Forcier, and siblings Victor, Oliver, Oscar, Rita, Francis, Sr. Cecelia, Frank, Jack and George. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Theresa was a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital who carried over her career to her family and friends, always being the caregiver and taking care of others. Her family was first in her life with her grandchildren being her special joy.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Clement Manor and Zilber Hospice for their kind and compassionate care shown to Theresa.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday from 4-8 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7 PM. Funeral from the Funeral Home Friday at 9:15 AM to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., for the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or Aurora Zilber Family Hospice are suggested.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
