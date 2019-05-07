|
|
Kupiecki, Theresa C. (Nee Tuler) Of Mukwonago, was born into eternal life on May 2, 2019 at the age of 66. She is survived by her loving husband John Kupiecki of 42 years. Loving mother of Sarah (Nathan) Zerull; loving sister of Roman (Mary) Tuler, David (Jackie) Tuler, and the late Tom Tuler. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Theresa was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Christian Women. She had Polio and later in life breast cancer. It was her strong Christian faith that gave her the strength and courage to live with this in a graceful manor. She worked at Steins Garden Center for 27 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at St. James Catholic Church 830 E. Veteran's Way, Mukwonago from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Private family burial will be held at Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2019