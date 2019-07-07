Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Flournoy-Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Felician "MayMaw" "Terri" Flournoy-Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Felician "MayMaw" "Terri" Flournoy-Williams Notice
Flournoy-Williams, Theresa Felician "Terri" "MayMaw" Passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by her beloved husband, Willie L. Williams. 3 children, Tiffany Williams, Leon (Katrenia) Williams and Brian Williams. Further survived by a host of relatives and friends. Combined Services Tuesday, July 9, 2019 . Visitation 12 p.m. until Funeral Services at 1 p.m. Interment Union Cemetery. All Servics at: LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline