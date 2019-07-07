|
|
Flournoy-Williams, Theresa Felician "Terri" "MayMaw" Passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by her beloved husband, Willie L. Williams. 3 children, Tiffany Williams, Leon (Katrenia) Williams and Brian Williams. Further survived by a host of relatives and friends. Combined Services Tuesday, July 9, 2019 . Visitation 12 p.m. until Funeral Services at 1 p.m. Interment Union Cemetery. All Servics at: LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019