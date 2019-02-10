Services
Fruncek, Theresa G. (Nee Balistierri) Age 80, of Hales Corners, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She was born January 4, 1939, to Frank & Mary Balistierri; beloved wife of Ronald; mother of John (Betsy), Andrew and Peter (Ginger); grandmother of Carl, Sam and Oliver; sister of Gloria, Ann, and Peter. She was a graduate of Mount Mary College and built a life-long career as a medical technologist at Milwaukee County (later Froedert) Hospital. She loved Door County, gardening, biking, tennis, and painting with pastel, most often capturing the beauty of the Door County landscape. The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center Intensive Care, for their kindness and professionalism. Visitation Wednesday, February 13th, 9 AM until 10:45 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 AM, St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary Catholic Faith Community or to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
