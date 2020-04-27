|
|
Theresa Handlos (Nee Schreiner)
Austin, TX - Passed away peacefully on April 25, just one month short of her 97th birthday. She is reunited in heaven with her husband William A. Handlos and daughter Laura Handlos Blood. She was a devoted mother and "Oma," survived by daughters Marie Cleland of Austin, TX; Dianne (Yves) Parapel of Sheboygan, WI; and Lisa Radelet of Longmont, CO, as well as seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Theresa was born in Eltendorf, Austria, and immigrated to Milwaukee in 1936 at the age of 13, where she lived until moving to her daughter's in Austin in 2017.
When travel is possible again, a memorial service will be held at Covenant Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, where Theresa had been a devoted member for many decades. Donations in Theresa's memory may be made to Covenant Lutheran Church, 8121 W Hope Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53222.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020