|
|
Theresa J. Brzycki
Brookfield - (Nee Niescior) Age 91. Passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Brzycki. Loving mother of Catherine (Mark) Hanke, Gregory (Diana) Brzycki, Christine (Brad) Schafer and the late Cecilia (Phil) Ammerman. Dear grandmother of Lisa, Kimberly, Todd, Karin, Leah, James, Kevin, Katelyn and Zachary. Great grandmother of Aidan, Rylie, Chloe and Charles. Sister of Casimer Jr. (Annette) Niescior and Mary (the late Ted) Froncek. Preceded in death by her brother Frank (the late Anita) Niescior and her sister Helen (the late Joe) Conley. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at New Perspective Senior Living in Brookfield for all their care and support given to Theresa.
A visitation will be held at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI CATHOLIC CHURCH (201 N. 76th St. Milw. WI) on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 9:00 to 9:45 AM with the funeral mass to begin at 10 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Autism Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019