Raduege, Theresa Jean (Nee LaGalbo), born on March 13, 1935, died peacefully on April 6, 2019. Terry married William Raduege on February 6, 1960. She was a loving mother to Tracy (Martin) Simonson, Tammy Raduege (Randy Stoecker), Tina Raduege and Teddi Raduege (Kathy Grobe). She was the proud and doting grandmother to Haley Stoecker, Lily Simonson, William Simonson and Eden Raduege. Terry was a generous woman who showed her love in many ways, including through her delicious Italian cooking. She loved her grandchildren fiercely and was always happy to show photos of them to anyone she met. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her sister-in-law Ruth LaGalbo and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Gaetana and Guiseppe LaGalbo, and by all of her siblings, including Frank, Paul, Serafino, Russell and Josephine LaGalbo, Paul and Peter Mazzara, Mayme Diliberti, and Frances Enea. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the of Southeast Wisconsin or a . Terry's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Autumn Leaves Memory Care Center for their care and concern for Terry during the last year of her life. Visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, S66 W14325 Janesville Road, Muskego from 10am until the Funeral Service at 11am. Private inurnment at Arlington Park Cemetery.



