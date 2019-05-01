Services
Theresa Josephine Slade

Theresa Josephine Slade Notice
Slade, Theresa Josephine (Nee Ferri) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, April 27, 2019, age 86 years. Beloved Wife of Robert. Dear mother of Terri (Dean) Hegerty, Karen (Steven) Dohm, Lori Schneider and Mike (Heather) Becker. Step mother of Caroline Slade. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private interment Big Bend Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
