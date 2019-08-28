Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Kelly, Theresa (Nee Cmelak) Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at the age of 88. Wife of the late Joseph F. Kelly. Dear mother of Kevin (Julie), Erin and Patrick. Proud grandmother of Sean, Joe (Sarah), Sam (Katie), Emily, Kevin (Lauren), Justin (Ashley), Erica, Scott, Patrick, Rocco and Salvatore. Great-grandmother of McKenna, Maks, Isla, Chloe, Loralei and Killian. Preceded in death by son Terrence, daughter Colleen and daughter-in-law Mary Anita, and brothers Joseph, Robert, George, James and William Cmelak. Terry lovingly served her community for many years through the Brookfield Lioness Club, Meals on Wheels, Interfaith and West Allis Senior Center. Private services to be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
