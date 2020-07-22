Theresa Kurkowski
Brookfield - (nee Sciano) July 20, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of Donald. Dear mother of Greg (Jean) Kurk, Denise (James Terwelp) Elwing, Doreen (Chris) Kurkowski-Oaks and Gary (Alyse Stonebraker) Kurkowski. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Sister of Linda (Bruce) Hochtritt. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, July 25th at the Harder Funeral Home from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM.