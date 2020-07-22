1/
Theresa Kurkowski
Theresa Kurkowski

Brookfield - (nee Sciano) July 20, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of Donald. Dear mother of Greg (Jean) Kurk, Denise (James Terwelp) Elwing, Doreen (Chris) Kurkowski-Oaks and Gary (Alyse Stonebraker) Kurkowski. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Sister of Linda (Bruce) Hochtritt. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, July 25th at the Harder Funeral Home from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
