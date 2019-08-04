Resources
Theresa L. Trede

Theresa L. Trede Notice
Trede, Theresa L. Passed peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Tues. July 30, 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving family; children, Nancy (the late Roger) Smith and David (Cara) Trede; grandson, Paul Smith; sister, Virginia (the late Charles) Schwerm; brother-in-law, Warren (Margie) Trede; sister-in-law, Janet (the late Ralph) Trede; other relatives and friends. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Trede; son, Jeffery and sister, Sylvia (Phil) Haberman. Theresa graduated from Riverside High School and worked at Boston Store from 1972-1990, when she retired. A visitation will be held on Wed. Aug. 7, 2019 from 4:00PM until the time of the 6:00PM Funeral Service at the Schramka Funeral Home. Entombment will be private at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorials in Theresa's name to AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
