|
|
Theresa Lewandowski
St. Francis - Was born to eternal life at the age of 88 on Feb. 24th. She is re-united with her husband Eugene who was her soul mate for 48 years. Loving mother to Ann Marie Grippe, Brian (Jodi) and Mary Jo (Gary) Genteman. Beloved Grandma to Zachary and Jenna. Further survived by her sister Rita Cheke and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial to take place on Feb 28th at DIVINE MERCY CHURCH, 800 MARQUETTE AVE. So. Milw. at NOON. Family will greet guests from 10AM until the time of Mass. Procession to Forest Hill Memorial Park for Entombment to follow after Mass. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020