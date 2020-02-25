Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DIVINE MERCY CHURCH
800 MARQUETTE AVE. So.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
DIVINE MERCY CHURCH
800 MARQUETTE AVE. So.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Lewandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Lewandowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Lewandowski Notice
Theresa Lewandowski

St. Francis - Was born to eternal life at the age of 88 on Feb. 24th. She is re-united with her husband Eugene who was her soul mate for 48 years. Loving mother to Ann Marie Grippe, Brian (Jodi) and Mary Jo (Gary) Genteman. Beloved Grandma to Zachary and Jenna. Further survived by her sister Rita Cheke and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial to take place on Feb 28th at DIVINE MERCY CHURCH, 800 MARQUETTE AVE. So. Milw. at NOON. Family will greet guests from 10AM until the time of Mass. Procession to Forest Hill Memorial Park for Entombment to follow after Mass. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline