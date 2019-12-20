Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Town of Ashippun - (nee Corr) age 87 passed away peacefully in hospice care after an extended illness on Monday, December 16th, 2019. Theresa is survived by her loving daughter and son. She will be missed but loved always. Funeral Services for Theresa will be held Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 11AM with Visitation from 10AM-11AM at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027). Memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin are appreciated to help benefit breast cancer research (9200 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53226).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
