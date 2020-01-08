|
Theresa M. Erdmann
Age 49, Passed Away at home on Jan. 2nd, 2020 unexpectedly. She is survived by her son Tony Thomas, daughter Jesse Jo, brother Thomas (Melissa) Erdmann as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles and dear friends that will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Erdmann I and mother JoAnne Simmons Erdmann Schano as well as her grandparents. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home Friday, Jan. from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020