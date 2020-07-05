Theresa M. HurleyEast Troy - (nee Kotlarz) On Saturday, June 27, 2020 Theresa passed away at the age of 63. Beautiful mom of Tamara (Nickolas) Bulson. An amazing grandmother to Jamie Adyniec, Nadia Nash and Faith Bulson. Sister of Donna Brown, Mary Joins, Elizabeth Kotlarz and Katherine (David) Uebele. She is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Retired Master Sergeant US Army and retired employee of Veterans Affairs Regional Office. Visitation Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home Muskego 1:00PM until time of Funeral Service at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local VFW and local animal rescues are appreciated.