Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Theresa M. Jaeger

Theresa M. Jaeger

New Berlin - (nee Strzelecki) Passed away on February 22, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Robert E. Jaeger for 74 years. Loving mother of Robert G. (Karen) Jaeger and the late Nancy Jaeger. Proud grandmother of Sarah (Brad) Sohl and Lisa Jaeger. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Theresa was a homemaker and loved her family; especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed painting, traveling and camping.

Visitation on Saturday, February 29, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 11 AM until the funeral service at 12 PM. Private inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
