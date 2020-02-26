|
Theresa M. Jaeger
New Berlin - (nee Strzelecki) Passed away on February 22, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Robert E. Jaeger for 74 years. Loving mother of Robert G. (Karen) Jaeger and the late Nancy Jaeger. Proud grandmother of Sarah (Brad) Sohl and Lisa Jaeger. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Theresa was a homemaker and loved her family; especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed painting, traveling and camping.
Visitation on Saturday, February 29, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 11 AM until the funeral service at 12 PM. Private inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020