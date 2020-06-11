Theresa M. Jelden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa M. Jelden

West Allis - Age 83. Went home to Heaven on June 10th. Beloved wife of (the late) Vern. Cherished mother of (the late) Timothy, (the late) James, Sheila Eisch, Ron (Kaye), Heidi and Scott (Erin). Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Middle sibling of 17. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday June 18th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Private interment.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved