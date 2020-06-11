Theresa M. JeldenWest Allis - Age 83. Went home to Heaven on June 10th. Beloved wife of (the late) Vern. Cherished mother of (the late) Timothy, (the late) James, Sheila Eisch, Ron (Kaye), Heidi and Scott (Erin). Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Middle sibling of 17. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday June 18th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Private interment.