O'Donnell, Theresa M. (Nee Cardone) Born February 10, 1935. Passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on May 24, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of the late Noreen (Tony) Jankowski. Adopted mother of Robin (James) Johnson. Adoptive grandmother of Dan (Lisa) Bohn and Nellie. Aunt of Mary Site and Claire. Adoptive great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her five brothers. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A special thank you to her niece, Cathrin, Robin for her special care, Dr. Nunag, Pastor Vesey, her hospice nurse Laura H., Kathy and the caregivers from Grandma's Helpers. Visitation will be at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Cudahy on Friday June 7, 2019 from 9:00AM-10:00AM. Memorial service at church on Friday at 10:00AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019